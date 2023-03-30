Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
The Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research is funding Purdue University research on air quality related to pork production in partnership with the National Pork Board. (Photo courtesy of Purdue University.)
A Purdue University team led by Jiqin Ni has received a $500,000 grant from the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research to document air-quality issues surrounding pork production in partnership with the National Pork Board.
Particulate matter at high concentrations can affect the health of both workers and animals, as well as people living and working in neighboring areas. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency classifies PM measuring less than 2.5 and 10 microns (much smaller than the width of a human hair) as the most hazardous. Although the problem is well known, the exact concentrations of such particulate matter within and outside of the swine barns at different times is poorly understood, said Ni, a professor of Agricultural and Biological Engineering.
“We don’t have enough data. One of the issues is the lack of appropriate measurement technology,” Ni said.
Collaborating with Ni on the project are Jae Hong Park, assistant professor in the School of Health Sciences in the College of Health and Human Sciences, and Brian Richert, associate professor of Animal Sciences in the College of Agriculture. Richert specializes in swine nutrition and management and will design the swine barn test environment to operate under a range of controlled conditions and particulate matter concentrations. Park, a certified industrial hygienist, focuses on aerosol science and technology.
“Anything in the air, that’s my target,” said Park, who develops both sensors and samplers. For this project, Park will develop a sensor station that consists of several air-quality sensors.
In addition to particulate matter, swine barns generate gases such as ammonia that may attach to dust. “A swine farm and its surrounding area is a very complex environment,” Park said.
Particulate matter concentrations change greatly with different ventilations and weather conditions. In summer, swine barns increase ventilation rates by operating more fans and opening inlets and curtains. In winter, the barns operate with minimal ventilation to keep pigs warm. These different conditions affect both indoor and outdoor particulate matter concentrations.
These changing concentrations should be monitored and mapped, but the technologies that can do the job are expensive, difficult to operate and slow to produce results.
“There are many commercially available technologies for particulate matter measurement. But none of them are designed for agriculture and livestock use,” Ni said. In the dynamic world of livestock and poultry production, such as swine farms, active animals stir up particulate matter of different sizes and concentrations in the air. Most of the particulate matter will settle quickly, while some will be blown out of the barns through the fans.
“Our objective is to develop a new technology that is low cost, with a faster response and easy to use,” Ni said. After carefully selecting particulate matter sensing units from the commercially available models, his team will develop the needed sensor unit combined with software and a solar power supply.
“In the lab, we can compare these low-cost sensors with the expensive instruments,” Park said. The tests involve collecting dust from the swine barn, then blowing it from a cylinder into a test chamber connected to the sensors.
“That will give us confidence that this new technology will generate accurate concentration measurement data,” Ni said. “We will develop a laboratory system to calibrate our technology to make sure it is compatible with high-end technology. We will also validate the technology in field conditions.”
The first tests will get underway in the controlled environment swine barn at Purdue’s Animal Science Research and Education Center. There, researchers will monitor the concentrations of particulate matter at different locations in rooms that house pigs at all stages of their development, from nursing during lactation to fully grown.
The team also will validate the technology at commercial swine farms in Indiana and Ohio.
“We will have stakeholders closely involved,” Ni said. The new technology will be compared against the commercially available instruments in side-by-side tests at different locations.
“We will measure the PM concentration from the air inside the swine barn, near the exaust fans and several hundred feet away at different distances from the barn,” he said.
More modifications and improvements to the system will then follow as needed. Once completed, Park said, the work will have potential applications in barns and housing for not only swine but also poultry and other livestock and for handling powders in the food industry.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.