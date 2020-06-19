The 44 Farms International Beef Cattle Academy is accepting applications for its 2020-2021 online certification program. Applications for this comprehensive certificate program, through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, are due Aug. 15.
Prospective students should apply as soon as possible. An ideal student candidate is eager to learn and is passionate about driving the industry forward. Class size for the prestigious academy is limited to offer an exclusive and customized learning experience. The academy’s online learning format allows anyone from across the globe to participate.
The 44 Farms International Beef Cattle Academy consists of eight courses at 30 learning hours per course. Classes are taught online with pre-recorded lectures. In addition to the pre-recorded lectures, there is a weekly interactive session for the student and instructor. The one-on-one sessions are customized based on individual student needs, says Ky Pohler, program coordinator and assistant professor at Texas A&M University.
New for the 2020-2021 program, scholarships are available for interested individuals. The scholarship opportunities will help extend participation in the academy to a broader audience, covering up to 70% of tuition costs.
The next academy begins in September 2020 and continues through August 2021. Apply today at animalscience.tamu.edu/ibca/ or email ibca@tamu.edu for more information.
