Superior Livestock is headed to Loveland, Colorado, July 5 to 8 with an offering featuring over 189,580 head of quality calves, feeders and bred stock.
In response to buyer feedback and to help maintain the flow of the auction this offering will now be a four-days starting at 6:30 a.m. Mountain time daily for Superior Sunrise followed by the auction at 7 a.m.
The Week In The Rockies auction will be broadcast on both www.superiorclicktobid.com and SLA-TV Dish Channel 997. The online video catalog is live on www.superiorlivestock.com for those wishing to view this offering. Buyers are interested in obtaining a number, call the Hudson Oaks office at 800-422-2117.
Following the auction in Loveland Superior Livestock will make the trip out west to Winnemucca, Nevada, for the Video Royale offering Aug. 2 to 6. This will again be a five-day offering in Winnemucca and the auction has been moved to the Winnemucca Events Center. The consignment deadline for the Video Royale is July 16.
Superior Livestock will be in Sheridan, Wyoming, Aug. 16 to 20 for the Big Horn Classic auction. The host hotel for the auction will be the Holiday Inn Sheridan-Convention Center. Consignment deadline for the Big Horn Classic is July 26. Winding down the summer auction Superior Livestock will return to its Hudson Oaks, Texas, office for the Labor Day offering Sept. 8 to 9 with a consignment deadline of Aug. 23.
For a full list of upcoming auction schedules visit https://www.superiorlivestock.com/superior-livestock-schedule.
