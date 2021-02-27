Sutphin Cattle Company, out of Lamar, Colorado, will host the first ever bull sale at the 2021 3i SHOW at 1:30 p.m. March 20 in the Special Events Arena at the Western State Bank Expo Center. Those seated in the stands during events held in the Special Events Arena will be asked to leave two vacant seats between each member from a separate household.
The sale will feature 30 two-year-old bulls with five different breeds including Charolais, Red Angus, Angus, Sim Angus, and Lim-Flex. Bulls will be on display all three days of the show, to be held March 18 to 20 and all bulls have been trich and fertility tested.
Sutphin Cattle Coompany started in 1987 with just a handful of high-quality registered cattle but has since bloomed into the sixth largest bull producer in the United States with about 2,500 head of registered cattle, spread throughout Colorado and Oklahoma. Sutphinís goal is to provide superior genetics to the commercial industries and to provide cattle that work for the cow-calf operator, the feedlot, the packer, and the consumer. For more information, visit www.SutphinCattle.com.
