Cattle.jpeg

(Journal photo by Lacey Vilhauer.)

Livestock producers can learn to use native grasses and other forages to improve profits at a June 6 conference in Warrensburg.

The conference, at the University of Central Missouri’s Prussing Farm, features keynote speaker Shane Gadberry of the University of Arkansas, who will speak on the “300 Days Grazing” system developed in Arkansas.

