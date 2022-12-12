The recent Kansas Livestock Association Convention marked completion of the 16th year for the KLA Young Stockmen’s Academy. The 2022 YSA class brought the number of alumni to 315.
The training, networking and educational opportunities provided through the program have proven beneficial, as many YSA alumni have not only stepped into leadership positions at the local level, but several also are serving on statewide KLA committees and councils, including President-Elect Philip Weltmer. YSA has strengthened association membership over the years and seeks to continue to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.