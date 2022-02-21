A group of young producers from across Kansas met in Topeka Feb. 15 and 16 for the first session of the 2022 Kansas Livestock Association Young Stockmen’s Academy. Merck Animal Health continues to be the exclusive sponsor of the program, which gives these members an in-depth look into KLA and the beef industry. The class of 20 will participate in a total of four seminars throughout the year that will be held in various locations across the state.
During this first session, attendees learned about the array of member services provided by KLA, heard about the importance of being an advocate for the livestock industry, saw the Legislature in action at the state Capitol and took part in the KLA Legislative Meeting and Dinner.
While at the Statehouse, YSA members attended a House Agriculture Committee hearing where they witnessed KLA lobbyists testify in support of HB 2350, which would require more accurate labels on fake meat products. They also went to a Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee meeting. In addition, the class participated in a financial planning seminar conducted by K-Coe Isom.
As part of an interactive session led by KLA staff, rancher and agricultural advocate Brandi Buzzard Frobose of Greeley and WIBW-Topeka farm broadcaster Greg Akagi, the group was given an overview of various ways to tell the beef production story and took part in mock interview training.
The second installment will be in May. Members will travel to Kansas City for a look at the agribusiness and retail beef industries.
