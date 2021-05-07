After a year of uncertainty and being forced to hold a virtual event in 2020, High Plains Journal’s Cattle U & Trade Show will be back as an in-person event at the United Wireless Arena in Dodge City, Kansas, July 29 and 30. In its third year, Cattle U will continue to follow its two-day format with keynote speakers, panelists, breakout education sessions and the tradeshow.
The event will open on July 29 with a keynote address from Lane Nordlund, an award-winning multimedia farm broadcaster from Montana. The sixth generation rancher lends his voice to the Montana Ag Network each day and co-anchors Western Ag Network radio reports on over 70 radio stations in seven western states. Nordlund also hosts the Cattlemen’s Call podcast for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the Eye on Potatoes podcast for the National Potato Council. Nordlund is also a contributor for “Cattlemen to Cattlemen,” “Market Day Report” and “Rural Evening News,” national television programs that air on RFD-TV. For his keynote, Nordlund will share his unique view of agriculture as a farm broadcaster and rancher, offering insights on the conversation he has from behind the microphone that impact farmers and ranchers and the trends that are currently impacting the industry.
On day two of the Cattle U event, attendees will hear a keynote address from fifth generation South Dakota ranchers Troy and Stacy Hadrick. This married couple is not only partners in life, but also partners in promoting advocacy in agriculture while they travel the world helping farmers and ranchers find their voice and confidence to share their story through their group called Advocates for Agriculture. The Hadricks' keynote, “Discovering your influential power,” will explain how agriculturists can effectively tell their positive story through conversation, application and experience in an ever changing world of communication channels.
Closing out Cattle U will be a keynote address from actor, stuntman and real life cowboy Forrie J. Smith. This former bronc rider is a New Mexico native and has been a cast member on the popular Paramount Network television show “Yellowstone” since it premiered in 2018. Smith will share his life story with attendees, inspiring them to never give up and keep pushing even when life offers up challenges.
All-star panels and Cattle U awards
The panel discussions at High Plains Journal U events are always a highlight for attendees. This year’s Cattle U will feature a first-ever women’s panel on day one that will be moderated by native Kansan and television host Courtenay DeHoff. The panelists will include: dairy farmer Tara Vander Dussen, also known as the New Mexico Milkmaid; Jan Lyons, past president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and co-owner of Lyons Ranch near Manhattan, Kansas; and Dr. Rosslyn Biggs, DVM, beef cattle Extension specialist and director of continuing education at Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine.
Back by popular demand, Cattle U will host the cattle marketing panel with industry experts sharing their knowledge and insights on current market trends. This year’s panel will feature Jerry Nine, owner of Woodward Livestock Auction in Woodward, Oklahoma, and HPJ weekly columnist; John Campbell, auctioneer at Winter Livestock in La Junta, Colorado, and Corbitt Wall, commercial cattle manager and livestock market analyst at DV Auction from Canyon, Texas.
Along with two days of industry expert speakers and a packed trade show for cattle producers to explore, Cattle U will present several awards at the event, including Feeder/Feedlot of the Year, Cow-Calf/Ranch of the Year, Stocker of the Year, Youth in Beef, Cattlewoman of the Year and Young Cattleman of the Year. High Plains Journal encourages readers and attendees to submit nominations for these accolades at www.cattleu.net/awards-nominations/. Nominations are due May 21.
Educational breakout sessions
The team at HPJ strive to provide a broad array of educational breakout sessions so that all cattlemen can find information applicable to their operation. Throughout the two-day event, attendees will hear breakout session presentations that will apply to cow-calf, stocker, seedstock and dairy operators.
For instance, Clay P. Mathis, director of the King Ranch Institute for Ranch Management at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, will present a breakout session on the big decisions in a profitable cow-calf enterprise, including key profit drivers, tools for decision making and the mindset for successful cow-calf production.
Scott Blubaugh, president of American Farmers & Ranchers/Oklahoma Farmers Union Cooperative will share the story of the Oklahoma Certified Beef Association, which was developed to provide marketing opportunities for Oklahoma cattle raisers and local processors. His presentation will explain the benefits of the program, how it was established and how developing similar programs in other states could add value to their markets.
Troy Marshall, director of commercial industry relations for the American Angus Association is set to speak on the feeder cattle market’s revolution and how cattle producers can capitalize on additional value for their cattle, enroll in various marketing programs and ultimately differentiate their cattle from the herd.
Marcine Moldenhauer, meat industry consultant, owner and chief executive officer at MEAT=LINK Management, LLC will break down the costs, design, capacity and other elements that should be taken into consideration for those interested in building a small locker plant for animal processing.
Kansas State University Associate Professor Scott Schaake will lecture on managing input costs while raising a quality beef retail product. As costs of feed and energy continue to rise, producers must manage input costs for a healthy bottom-line, without sacrificing quality.
Other breakout sessions will highlight rangeland management and interpretations, practical uses of genomics for commercial ranchers, transitioning the farm or ranch for the next generation, improving alfalfa forage systems, the benefits of sorghum versus corn and nutritional considerations for developing breeding stock.
To learn more about the speakers, tradeshow or to register, visit www.cattleu.net. Pre-registration is $100 per person and onsite registration is $125 per person. HPJ subscribers receive a $25 discount on pre-registration and onsite registration pricing, check your current HPJ issue for the discount code. Updated information will be communicated via the Cattle U website, and HPJ in print and online at www.hpj.com. To ensure the safety of our guests and exhibitors, event management will be complying with all local and state pandemic precautions. For more information, visit www.cattleu.net.
Lacey Newlin can be reached at 620-227-1871 or lnewlin@hpj.com.
