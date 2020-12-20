Brand new and re-imagined for 2021, the two-day, virtual Cattle Industry Convention Winter Reboot will feature education, industry updates, market outlook and a robust virtual market place with some of the top companies in the industry.
Sessions will include a D.C. Update and what to expect with the new presidential administration, as well as 10 educational sessions covering topics including sustainability and a tech tool introduction. You will also get a sneak peak of what to expect from the 2021 Cattlemen’s College this August.
Afterward is a preview of the 2021 Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA Trade Show happening Aug. 10 to 12 in Music City, Nashville, Tennessee.
Join your fellow cattlemen and women as we log in virtually for the 2021 Cattle Industry Convention Winter Reboot Feb. 23 to 24. Visit convention.ncba.org for registration and additional programming information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.