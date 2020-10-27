The 2021 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show is officially on the move…to a new date of Aug. 10 to 12, 2021.
The Cattle Industry Annual Convention and National Cattlemen's Beef Association Trade Show is one of the industry’s largest events each year, bringing together cattlemen and cattlewomen from across the nation to do the work of our industry. This event is the premier event for the beef cattle business.
Unfortunately, the current pandemic presents challenges that make bringing people together in February difficult. NCBA will hold some of its traditional business meetings in the January or February timeframe, in accordance with the association’s bylaws.
Originally scheduled for Feb. 3 to 5, 2021, the convention and trade show will now take place Aug. 10 to 12. While the event may have a new date, both the convention and trade show will continue to take place at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Convention organizers are working behind the scenes to create a great line-up of education, speakers and a world-class trade show along with networking opportunities in a safe, responsible manner. They thank everyone involved in the event for their patience.
Visit convention.ncba.org over the coming months for more details as we get ready to Tune in to Tennessee.
