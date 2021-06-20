STEERS

Place   Tag      Weight            Feedyard                                Owner

1.         288     1540               Sunbelt Feeders                    Dale & Carol Voran

2.         506     1636               Brookover Feedyard             Brookover Land Enterprises

3.         533     1602               HRC Feedyards LLC              Rodney Drenon

4.         520     1578               Triangle H Cattle Company Grund Beef Genetics

5.         531     1456               HRC Feedyards LLC              Schurrtop Angus & Charolais

6.         279     1600               Irsik & Doll Feedyard            Grabbe Farms

7.         528     1472               HRC Feedyards LLC              Schurrtop Angus & Charolais

8.         295     1494               Finney County Feeders        Derek Sawyer           

9.         300     1610               Finney County Feeders        Derek Sawyer           

10.       512     1602               Heritage Beef LLC                 Heritage Beef

11.       250     1606               Reeve Cattle Company         Reeve Cattle Company

12.       274     1604               Lane County Feeders                        Foote Cattle

13.       523     1562               Triangle H Cattle Company Martin Angus

14.       283     1542               Sunbelt Feeders                    Dale & Carol Voran

15.       501     1526               Finney County Feeders        Derek Sawyer           

16.       519     1562               Triangle H Cattle Company Gardiner Angus Ranch

17.       289     1618               Sunbelt Feeders                    Mid America

18.       287     1568               Sunbelt Feeders                    Arcadia

19.       286     1530               Sunbelt Feeders                    Floyd Cattle

20.       522     1474               Triangle H Cattle Company Mayer Legacy

21.       521     1560               Triangle H Cattle Company Mayer Legacy

22.       502     1736               Finney County Feeders        Derek Sawyer           

23.       285     1434               Sunbelt Feeders                    Dale & Carol Voran

24.       291     1422               Sunbelt Feeders                    Mid America

25.       254     1500               Reeve Cattle Company         Reeve Cattle Company

HEIFERS

Place   Tag      Weight            Feedyard                                Owner

1.         460     1440               HRC Feedyards LLC              Western Cattle

2.         423     1360               Sunbelt Feeders                    John McGraw

3.         421     1482               Irsik & Doll Feedyard            Irsik & Doll Feedyard

4.         427     1464               Sunbelt Feeders                    Mid America

5.         452     1362               HRC Feedyards LLC              Schurrtop Angus & Charolais

6.         422     1402               Sunbelt Feeders                    Gary Wedel

7.         455     1368               HRC Feedyards LLC              Schurrtop Angus & Charolais

8.         444     1364               Triangle H Cattle Company  Triangle H Cattle Company

9.         434     1430               Brookover Feedyard             Brookover Land Enterprises

10.       426     1378               Sunbelt Feeders                    Tim Stout

11.       419     1436               Irsik & Doll Feedyard            Brian Little

12       425     1408               Sunbelt Feeders                    Dale & Carol Voran

13.       443     1360               Brookover Ranch Feed Yard Brookover Land Enterprises

14.       437     1328               Turon                                     Michal Lee Blackburn

15.       412     1438               Ingalls Feedyard                   Arden Peterson

16.       429     1412               Midwest Feeders                   JCS GP / Frank Harper

17.       436     1416               Brookover Feedyard             Peterson Cattle Co

18.       438     1442               Turon                                     Russ Peard

19.       454     1404               HRC Feedyards LLC              Schurrtop Angus & Charolais

20.       453     1282               HRC Feedyards LLC              Schurrtop Angus & Charolais

21.       418     1410               Nextgen Cattle Feeding        DCT/Rolke

22.       440     1392               Heritage Beef LLC                 Heritage / Rockwell

23.       456     1246               HRC Feedyards LLC              Schurrtop Angus & Charolais

24.       428     1330               Sunbelt Feeders                    Mid America

25.       439     1374               Heritage Beef LLC                 Heritage / Rockwell

