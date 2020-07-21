After much consideration and thought, association staff, Hormel Foods, and the Mower County Fair Association have made the challenging but necessary decision to cancel 2020 National Barrow Show scheduled for Sept. 12 to 15 in Austin, Minnesota.
Association staff know this greatly effects our members, junior exhibitors, stakeholders, and supporters. The associations are committed to helping prevent the spread of this virus by taking prudent steps to protect our exhibitors, their families, and sponsors, as well as the community at large.
Here is some critical information for all exhibitors to know:
We encourage NSR members to exhibit and sell their breeding stock at other NSR events, such as The Midwestern, in Indianapolis, Indiana, or the Fall Classic, in Duncan, Oklahoma. NJSA members can exhibit their projects at the Southwest Regional, in Woodward, Oklahoma, or the Eastern Regional in Hamburg, New York. Information regarding these events can be found here.
Please follow association communication platforms for updates and changes.
We know the constant changes regarding COVID-19 are difficult to navigate. Rest assured that association staff are working diligently to create contingency plans and are in constant communication with the necessary individuals regarding future events. If any updates do arise, membership will be informed as soon as possible.
Finally, we ask that our industry be understanding and empathetic to everyone involved. This global pandemic effects everyone, and decisions are being made in the best interests of our industry and members, but also with the emphasis of social responsibility and ownership to our global community.
