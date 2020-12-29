The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced 28 new and reappointed members to serve on the Cattlemen’s Beef Board. Two will continue to represent Kansas, including Kansas Livestock Association President-Elect Phil Perry of Oskaloosa, who serves on the CBB Executive Committee, and Trista Brown Priest from Satanta.
CBB consists of 99 total members, including domestic beef, dairy and veal producers, as well as importers of beef and beef products. Other Kansans serving on the board are Randall Debler of Alma, DJ Edwards from Hamilton, Amy Langvardt of Alta Vista and Byron Lehman from Newton.
Each Beef Board member is appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture from nominations submitted by certified nominating organizations, of which KLA is one. The nominating organizations represent beef and dairy producers in each state or region. Forty-two states have individual members serving on the Board. The remaining states are divided into three regions. Importer appointments are drawn from nominations by importer associations.
CBB oversees collection of $1-per-head on all cattle sold in the U.S. and $1-per-head equivalent on imported cattle, beef and beef products. The board also is responsible for approving the annual budget for its national checkoff-funded programs. For more information on CBB, go to www.beefboard.org.
