The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust has partnered with the Richie family to permanently conserve 2,683 acres of the Richie Ranch Link and Muddy Places near Boulder, Wyoming, through an agricultural conservation easement. This is in addition to the conservation easement completed with the Richie family earlier this year, a testament to the landowner’s commitment to protecting the agricultural legacy and conservation values of ranching in Sublette County.

unnamed(152).jpg

Courtesy photo.

The Richie Ranch Link and Muddy Places are part of the larger Richie Ranch located in the foothills of the Wind River Range. The ranch has supported a cow-calf operation since the early 20th century and the hay meadows have been under irrigation since the Overland Ditch was established in 1906. The property is located within greater sage-grouse core area, elk crucial range, moose crucial range and mule deer crucial range.

