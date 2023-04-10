In 1873, George Grant transported four Angus bulls from Scotland to the Kansas Prairie to fulfill his vision of American agricultural success. When crossed with the Texas longhorn cows native to the Plains, the bulls sired calves well-suited to the region. These results demonstrated the Angus breed’s initial value in the United States. The legacy continues to be built today by Angus breeders across the nation.
Angus enthusiasts are invited to celebrate the bulls’ arrival—150 years later—on May 20 at the George Grant Memorial Cemetery in Victoria, Kansas. The commemoration, hosted by the Kansas Angus Association, will feature Angus camaraderie, food, education and more.
