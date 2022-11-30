The 100th edition of the Southwest Missouri All Breeds Performance Tested Bull Sale recently sold 39 performance and genomically tested bulls at the Springfield Livestock Marketing Center near Springfield, Missouri, according to Patrick Davis, University of Missouri Extension livestock field specialist. The bulls averaged $3,330 which is approximately $350 less than the fall 2021 sale.
“The top selling Angus bull brought $5,400 and was consigned by longtime consigner Valley View Angus Farms, Republic, Missouri,” said Davis. The successful bidder was Fred & Connie Sieker, Butler. The Siekers were also the successful bidder of the second high selling Angus bull which brought $5,000 and was consigned by longtime consignor Fred Swartzentruber, Blue Mound Angus, El Dorado Springs. The third high selling Angus bull was consigned by Sheldon Swartzentruber, Blue Mound Angus, El Dorado Springs, and brought $4,800 with the successful bidder being Richard and Janet Eck, Pierce City. The average of the 34 Angus bulls that sold was $3,373.
