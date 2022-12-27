unnamed(26).jpg

Courtesy photo.

The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust has partnered with Joe Kaspar to permanently conserve 1,019 acres of the Little Jack Creek Ranch in Carbon County.

For over a century, livestock have dotted the Wyoming landscape. As of today, that legacy of agriculture and wildlife will be protected forever on the Little Jack Creek Ranch. The preservation of this ranch is a product of Joe Kaspar’s desire to protect a slice of Wyoming, a desire mirrored in the efforts of Land Trust staff, our professional partners, and funders.

