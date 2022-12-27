Subscribing to our services is a three step process. First you have to create an account and then you have to pick if you want to subscribe to digital and or print.
The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust has partnered with Joe Kaspar to permanently conserve 1,019 acres of the Little Jack Creek Ranch in Carbon County.
For over a century, livestock have dotted the Wyoming landscape. As of today, that legacy of agriculture and wildlife will be protected forever on the Little Jack Creek Ranch. The preservation of this ranch is a product of Joe Kaspar’s desire to protect a slice of Wyoming, a desire mirrored in the efforts of Land Trust staff, our professional partners, and funders.
The Little Jack Creek Ranch lies west of Saratoga near the Sierra Madres. Serving as fall and overwinter pasture for a neighboring cattle operation, the land is comprised primarily of short grass and sagebrush rangeland, covering over a thousand acres. Springs and substantial snowmelt sustain dense pockets of spruce and aspen that serve as habitat for stunning biodiversity throughout the year, ranging from beaver to bear.
The Little Jack Creek Ranch conservation easement was fully donated by the landowner, a true testament to his conviction in the importance of preserving the land. To assist in covering landowner costs, financial assistance was kindly provided by the Knobloch Family Foundation and the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resources Trust. Their support was instrumental to the completion of this project
The conservation of private land is critical to protecting the open rangelands that define our landscape. These lands provide the foundation for wildlife, open spaces, and agriculture that form the legacy of the Cowboy State. With this conservation easement, the land, and the habitat it provides will remain whole in perpetuity.
“Little Jack Creek is a treasure, and it will remain that way. This is valuable habitat for a wide range of species, and an important retainer of ranching and our rural culture. Congratulations to WSGLT and the family for getting this done,” said Bob Budd, Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resources Trust.
