The attractive brick and wood Letitia (337-080) seems a lot bigger than its listed 2,068 square feet. Spread over two levels, the Letitia is an excellent investment for a family with young children.
A covered front porch adds to the curb appeal of the Letitia and provides a welcoming ambiance for your guests. Once through the entry, the openness of the floor design is evident. A gas fireplace that will keep the chill off a frosty evening divides the living room and family room. The family room opens to a long covered deck complete with multiple skylights. Here is a nice spot to take in the sights, winter or summer.
The U-shaped kitchen is located for easy serving to the adjacent breakfast nook or the dining room. In addition to the usual built-in appliances, the kitchen features a raised eating bar, large garden window and walk-in pantry. The dining room faces front and includes a built-in hutch for displaying your fine China.
The utility room, with space for a freezer, is placed near the garage and across from a half-bath.
Any clean-up can be done here before entering the house. The garage has a back entrance and a huge shop area for the hobbyist in the family.
Taking into consideration a possible increase in the household size, the Letitia has an unfinished basement with an additional 1,046 square feet of space. Here is a great place for a recreation room, home office, etc.
The top floor, with vaulted ceilings in every room, houses all the sleeping quarters. Bedrooms two and three are both good-sized and share a bathroom. Each has a built-in desk, two windows and plenty of closet space.
The elegant master suite occupies half the top level and boasts amenities such as an entertainment center, walk-in closet, security system and private bathroom with vanity and twin basins.
The Letitia (337-080) is our plan of the week. For a limited time, we are offering up to 15% off construction plans for this design. A $15 dollar emailed PDF study plan consisting of an artist rendering, elevations, floor plans, and cross section is available to discuss construction cost with your builder, prior to ordering construction plans. Search hundreds of other designs including garages, multi family, and luxury homes by requesting our compact disc, email scott@landmarkdesigns.com or send payment to Landmark Designs, Inc. PO Box 5625, Eugene, OR 97405, remember to indicate plan name and number along with your email address.
