Editor’s note: Kelli Loos is filling in for Trent for this week’s column.
Growing up in Nebraska, I didn’t think much about having a wind-powered water supply.
We had a big cistern on the hill below the windmill that was filled whenever the wind blew (which is a lot in Nebraska) so on calm days we still had water. Until I had cows in a rented pasture that relied on wind power to draw water on a daily basis, I didn’t fully stop to think about the benefit of that storage tank for days the wind just wouldn’t blow. While there are still many windmills in Nebraska, ranchers are largely investing in water supplies that reliably guarantee water regardless of the weather.
These reliability issues are top of mind in our state following attendance at a recent “listening tour” hosted by the Nebraska Public Power District. The tour seemed to be more of a presentation by the hired consulting team to tell us what the board, driven by rhetoric of the green agenda and well-organized outside influences, wants to do with our power supply so that we can be net zero on carbon emissions by 2050.
The NPPD serves 403 of the 530 communities in the state and 2022 will mark the fifth year without a price increase for electric consumers, giving us the eighth lowest energy costs in the nation. Those are some pretty impressive statistics. From 2005 to 2020, NPPD has modified their electrical generation mix and gone from 29.5% carbon free to 45.4% carbon free. However, in doing so, they were forced to increase purchased power from 2.9% to 8.4%, thus relying on the power generation decisions of others for our electricity.
Last winter, rolling blackouts in Texas caused major power problems for thousands of Americans but it didn’t affect just Texans. NPPD is part of the Southern Power Pool that connects power districts from Montana to Texas over 65,000 miles of transmission lines. Energy officials have reported that we narrowly escaped an even larger national disaster during those blackouts. We were literally minutes away from a major Midwestern power outage that likely would have taken several months to repair. While the connection of power in this large area allows those with power to temporarily help those with power generation problems, the fact that it’s all tied together also creates gigantic potential problems.
With all of that said, what is NPPD up to? Well, it seems that thanks to the new “green energy” ideology, some recently elected board members of the NPPD are jumping on the “evils of carbon” bandwagon and looking to remove some of that reliability in our power system by forcing the electric system within the state to scrap coal-fired power plants in place of wind and solar. Perhaps they haven’t gotten word yet that Nebraska is not only the beef state but also a pretty powerful corn state. In order to raise that corn, and all plants for that matter, we need carbon dioxide. Carbon dioxide is not the great evil; it is an energy supply for crop production. An acre of 210-bushel corn requires 11 tons of carbon dioxide per acre just to grow so if our electrical generation produces carbon dioxide, it’s beneficial to every green plant around us.
The No. 1 concern for everyone in attendance at that meeting was reliability. For those who think we should “go green” without a lot of research, planning and data to support it, I have a little suggestion for you: Go home tonight, walk over to breaker box and shut off the power. You can’t go somewhere else to eat or watch TV or sleep where the temperature is more appealing, just deal with a little bit of discomfort for a while. When you get up in the morning and can’t take a shower or make your coffee, think about how small that amount of discomfort was compared to that of the people who are forced to go days, weeks or even months without power due to reliability issues. And as uncomfortable as it might have been without heat or air conditioning or a way to charge your cell phone, think about the thousands of animals that rely on electricity for water in their tanks or heat and ventilation for swine and poultry barns. For those animals, it’s not just uncomfortable, it’s a matter of life and death. I’m sure you may think we could surely just use generators and, while most of us have them for emergencies, they are not for long term use nor are they very fun to get up and running when it’s 20 below outside.
It’s time that consumers stand up and speak their piece on these issues that directly affect us before the activist groups force us to fall in line and accept the ideology they are forcing down our throats by infiltrating boards and government offices to set ridiculous policies. If you think relying on a windmill to water your cows is a problem when the wind doesn’t blow, try powering 14 states while hoping the sun comes out during a three-day blizzard in the Plains.
We have a nearly limitless supply of highly efficient coal to power our electric needs and we use it in conjunction with hydro, solar and wind power. We also have farmers and ranchers investing in biomass digesters that are powering small communities in the Midwest. We need to continue investigating alternative options for generating power, but we don’t ever need to completely scrap the ones we know are 100% reliable because when the power is out, more than just the lights go off.
Editor’s note: Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
