Finding a solution to provide reliable habitat for lesser prairie-chickens while balancing the interests of farmers and ranchers has gained traction from advocates who believe a win-win can occur with a market-based approach to pay landowners for easements to benefit the lesser prairie-chicken.
Wayne Walker, CEO of Common Ground Capital LLC, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, who is familiar with farming and ranching operations as he and his brothers own a west Texas agricultural operation, wants to provide private sector solutions for species mitigation programs to work with ranchers and landowners to preserve and restore habitat. The goal is to get acres certified with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service and sell credits to energy developers to offset impacts to bird’s habitat. Walker said the credits not only help energy developers who purchase the credit by providing them coverage under the Endangered Species Act if the LPC is listed and helps with the species because it ensures long-term habitat protection and restoration in the areas where the bird needs it most.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has published a proposed range-wide habitat conservation plan for public comment that closes on May 14 and that takes into account the needs for wind, solar, electric transmission and distributions lines and communication towers. It allows for a market-based option versus conventional pre-determined payments under existing conservation programs.
“The lesser prairie-chicken has had a torturous history since 1998,” Walker said about the bird that some wildlife officials wanted placed on the Endangered Species List. Its numbers continue to be monitored closely by federal and state officials.
Efforts to preserve the habitat have been entangled with concerns about potential restrictions placed on landowners particularly where the land is also considered valuable for energy development. Plus, when federal regulators were studying their habitat it came at a time of prolonged drought that reduced habitat. When the drought eased the habitat availability increased and bird numbers did show an increase, although at only 35,000 birds across the five state range remained very low.
If approved, the proposed HCP for Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, New Mexico and west Texas would be administered by LPC Conservation LLC, a special purpose entity owned by Common Ground Capital, Restoration Systems of Raleigh, North Carolina, and a major equity investor that is active in energy and real estate across the country.
The USFWS is expected to release a court-ordered review of the Endangered Species Act listing status on May 26 and outline ways to preserve its habitat. If that goes as Walker and Michael Smith, LPC Conservation, believe it will then that opens a new market and will help the bird. While neither of them wish for federal protection, the lack of improvement in the LPC situation generally, failure of the state-based program and ongoing threats from energy development, will result in a listing decision in their business judgment.
“The lesser prairie-chicken is an indicator of the prairie health. Once we had bison but we don’t have them like we once did. The lesser prairie-chicken were almost done. The coolest thing is that we have private landowners who want to save the bird for future generations and they don’t have to worry about the government coming in on them and taking away their family’s opportunity to make a living.
Walker said one estimate is there is about 35,000 birds and the biggest group appears to be in western Kansas. He recently attended the lesser prairie chicken lek event near Scott City, Kansas, with Smith and Smith said it was an event of a lifetime to observe as he has made numerous trips to see the rare birds.
“People have come from around the world to see it,” Smith said. “There is a contingency of people who are passionate about the birds and these wonderful remaining prairie landscapes.”
Smith also sees the opportunity to open a new venue for farmers and ranchers to make additional monies and help explain the story of production agriculture.
An influential member of the Senate Agriculture Committee has endorsed the commitment of conservation practices that can provide a balance with landowners.
“Farmers and ranchers are the original conservationists and are dedicated to leaving their land cleaner, healthier and safer for the next generation,” said U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-KS. “They take it upon themselves to adopt conservation practices to protect wildlife, especially the most vulnerable species. This proven initiative by the agricultural community verifies that attacks by the federal government through laws like the Endangered Species Act are completely unnecessary.”
He believes the government should allow farmers and ranchers to control what happens on their land.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service listed the lesser prairie-chicken as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 2014. The United States District Court for the Western District of Texas vacated the listing under the act because it failed to consider the impact of a voluntary, state-based, conservation effort to preserve the bird.
Walker said the there are only about 15 places in the southern Plains across 30 million acres that have a large continuous native prairie intact to help with habitat. His firm over the past seven years has worked through a private-sector approach to preserve habitat.
Common Ground Capital has demonstrated it can work with a diverse group of landowners and in the case of the lesser prairie-chicken, Walker notes those landowners do feel it is important to preserve habitat.
The landowner receives a guaranteed payment for the easement and that can range from three to four figure dollars per acre.
As of now, there are about 40,000 acres that have mitigation credits already approved by the USFWS.
“We’re trying to build multiple strongholds of 25,000 to 40,000 acres in four areas that would largely turnaround the trajectory of the bird,” Walker said. “We can protect the threshold and expand our efforts to work with neighbors. We’re restoring land and that could include removing cedar trees or even adding more grazing land and that actually means adding more cattle depending on the range conditions of the landowners with which we are working.”
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier@hpj.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.