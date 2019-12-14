The U.S. Department of Agriculture released its December World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, Dec. 10, and the report raised the forecast for 2019 total red meat and poultry production from November based on the current pace of beef, pork and broiler segments.
For 2020, the total U.S. red meat and poultry production forecast of 27,365 billion pounds was raised from November’s prediction based on higher broiler production that more than offsets any lower beef production in the forecast. In the fourth quarter of 2019, U.S. cattlemen were projected to produce 6,985 billion pounds of beef for the year, while pork producers rounded off the year with a projected 7,535 billion pounds of production. Total poultry production for 2019 was projected to hit 12.7 billion pounds.
“Recent hatchery data, lower feed costs, and expected gains in exports will likely support a more rapid pace of expansion during the year,” the report stated. “Beef production is reduced on slightly lower pace of both fed and nonfed cattle slaughter in the first half of the year.” Meanwhile, pork and turkey production forecasts remained unchanged.
Recent data from fourth quarter 2019 saw a stronger cattle price forecast at $115 per hundredweight and the report predicted that would carry into 2020 first quarter at around $122 per hundredweight. The 2019 and 2020 hog price forecasts, though, were reduced based on current weak prices at $43 per hundredweight and $52 per hundredweight, respectively. With increased broiler production in 2020, producers should expect prices to lower in response, to around 88 cents per pound.
On the trade side, beef imports for 2019 and 2020 were raised from November to around 3 million pounds based on trade data to date, as well as expectations that demand for processing-grade beef will stay strong. Beef exports for 2020 were lowered in this report to 3.07 million pounds, a reflection of a slightly weaker pace of sales, but the forecast for 2020 was unchanged.
Pork export forecasts for 2019 and 2020 were lowered to the 6.2- to 7-million pound range, based on slower than expected growth in exports to several markets. But, the trade agreement with Japan is expected to mitigate the decline in total exports, the report stated.
With China recently announcing that it’s going to reopen its market to U.S. poultry meat, broiler and turkey export forecasts for 2020 were raised to the 7- to 9-million pound range.
On the dairy front, milk production forecasts for 2019 and 2020 were unchanged from November, still at the 218.6 billion pound mark. Much of the import and export forecasts for butterfat products were unchanged, but producers can expect to see skim-solids basis exports rise to 40 billion pounds based on larger shipments of nonfat dry milk/skim milk powder.
Cheese and butter prices forecasts for 2019 were lowered to $1.76 and $2.24 per pound, respectively, but the nonfat dry milk price was raised to $1.04 per pound. Stronger demand in 2020 for cheese should help prices hit the $1.86 range, and higher export demand for NDM and whey should do the same.
“The 2020 forecast of both Class III and Class IV are raised on gains in most product prices with the exception of butter,” the report stated. “The 2019 all milk price forecast is unchanged at $18.60 per hundredweight; the 2020 all milk price is raised to $19.40 per hundredweight.”
To read the full report, visit https://www.usda.gov/oce/commodity/wasde/wasde1219.pdf
Jennifer M. Latzke can be reached at 620-227-1807 or jlatzke@hpj.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.