A report out of the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows that 2019 was a slightly better year for the meat animal industry than 2018.
The USDA-National Agricultural Statistics Service released its “2019 Meat Animal Production, Disposition and Income Report” on April 30.
All totaled, United States cattlemen and hog producers raised 85.3 billion pounds of meat, up 1% from 2018. Cattle and calves production was down 2%, but hogs and pigs were up 5% in production.
Total cash receipts from meat animal sales was up slightly to $88.3 billion, with cattle and calves accounting for 75% of that figure. Gross income in 2019 from all meat sectors totaled $88.7 billion. That was up slightly from the year before and was led by a 5% increase in gross income from hogs and pigs.
In the cattle sector, cash receipts dropped 1% to $66.2 billion in 2019. Cattle and calves marketed were lighter, with a total 58.4 billion pounds, a 1% drop from 2018.
On the flip side, cash receipts from hogs and pig sales were up 5% in 2019, to $22 billion, for a total 41.6 billion pounds.
For a full copy of the report, visit www.nass.usda.gov.
