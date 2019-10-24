The U.S. Department of Agriculture released its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report Oct. 10 and the 2019 forecast for total red meat and poultry production was raised from September.
Higher broiler production more than offset the slightly lower beef and turkey production, according to the report. Pork production remained unchanged.
“Beef production is reduced from the previous month on a slower-than-expected pace of fed cattle slaughter,” the report stated.
For 2020, the report raised the total red meat and poultry forecast, based on higher expected pork and broiler production totals. While beef production is expected to stay the same for the year, a slower pace of placements in third quarter 2019 should result in lower first quarter 2020 beef production, but higher second quarter production.
A growth in pigs per litter numbers means increased availability of slaughter hogs in 2020, forecasting a higher pork production total.
Broiler flocks are expected to continue to expand, while higher feed costs reduce turkey production forecasts, according to the report.
Beef exports in 2020 are expected to rise based on firm global demand and a tighter supply out of Oceania, according to the report. A strong demand for U.S. pork products has raised 2019 and 2020 pork export forecasts from September.
Milk production forecasts for 2019 rose based on higher cow numbers and a strong growth in milk per cow, the report stated. Those gains are expected to continue into 2020.
To read the full report, visit www.usda.gov/oce/commodity/wasde/wasde1019.pdf.
