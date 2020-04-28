On April 28, President Donald Trump told media outlets that he plans to use the Defense Production Act to order the nation’s meat processing plants to stay open with an executive order labeling them as “critical infrastructure.” The order will also mandate that the federal government will provide guidance and additional protective gear for employees. It will also include shields for companies against any legal liability from worker claims of inadequate protections from the virus.
Trump gave bullets from the five-page order during an Oval Office meeting with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that was open to reporters. The U.S. Department of Labor is also working with the administration on guidance that will detail which employees who work at these facilities should remain home and which are part of populations most vulnerable to the coronavirus. It reports that 20 meatpacking and processing workers have died from the coronavirus and at least 6,500 have been affected, according to the United Food and Commercial Workers Union.
In recent weeks, the novel coronavirus pandemic has spread to more rural areas that are home to the meatpacking industry. Companies in more than a dozen states have had to close at least 22 beef, pork, poultry and fish processing facilities due to employees testing positive for the virus and for additional sanitation efforts. That’s a 25% reduction in pork slaughter capacity and 10% reduction in beef slaughter capacity, according to the UFCWU, the union that covers the packing industry.
Reports out of the White House to media outlets are that there is concern that processing plants may only be able to keep 20% of their facilities open in the face of the coronavirus. A reduction of capacity by 80% could have catastrophic effects on the entire food system in the country. Agricultural economists have warned that if plants continue to shut down at this pace, consumers will see the effect at their grocery stores starting in May with fewer items in the cases.
Keeping workers safe and chains moving
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration provided additional guidance to processing plants on keeping lines going while providing for worker safety against the coronavirus. The recommendations—not mandatory safety rules—give state and local governments information to continue to keep plants operating in rural communities where they are major employers, and better protect against the further spread of COVID-19 in communities.
“Processing plants are important to cattle producers and consumers, but they also provide an important tax base for rural America and are an important provider of jobs and income in small communities across the nation,” said National Cattlemen’s Beef Association CEO Colin Woodall.
Jennifer M. Latzke can be reached at 620-227-1807 or jlatzke@hpj.com. This story is breaking and will be updated as more details are released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.