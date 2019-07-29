The House Agriculture Subcommittee on Livestock and Foreign Agriculture convened a hearing July 16 to review the state of the United States livestock and poultry economies. Witnesses from several sectors testified that finding qualified labor that is eligible to work, as well as re-opening trade, are critical to their bottom lines.
Losing out on trade opportunities
David Dee Herring, vice president of Hogslat Inc./TDM Farms, Lillington, North Carolina, spoke on behalf of the National Pork Producers Council. In his prepared testimony he laid out several pressing issues that are constricting the growth of the U.S. pork industry today.
“One of the most damaging threats to the U.S. pork industry has been the punitive, retaliatory trade tariffs that China and other countries have imposed,” he said. “We ship more pork to the 20 countries covered by trade agreements than we do to the rest of the world combined.” After one year of trade disputes the pork industry saw overall exports stagnate, dropping in value by 1% in 2018 and volume trading was flat. That 1% drop may not seem like much, but when you consider that in 2018 U.S. pork producers exported 5.3 billion pounds at a value of nearly $6.4 billion that comes to quite a sum.
Just in Chinese trade alone, American pork producers are losing $8 per head, or $1 billion on an annualized, industry-wide basis because of the current 62% retaliatory tariff rate, he added. And with China battling the spread of African Swine Fever, which has taken a massive toll on the country’s swine herd, the U.S would have been in an ideal trade position to meet the country’s increased need for pork.
“Instead, this trade opportunity is fueling jobs, profits and rural development for our competitors,” Herring testified.
Kelley Sullivan Georgiades, a cattle producer from Crockett and Navasota, Texas, testified on behalf of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. The Texas cattle industry accounts for annual sales in excess of $12 billion, or 49% of the state’s total ag economy. In 2018, $8.3 billion of U.S. beef products were sold abroad, much of that from Texas.
“Mexico and Canada, combined, buy $2 billion in U.S. beef products every single year,” she said in her prepared testimony. “That’s nearly a quarter of all U.S. beef exports each year, and accounts for $69 of the $300 per head realized by U.S. producers as a result of trade.” Georgiades added the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement keeps the unrestricted, duty-free access for U.S. beef and cattle but doesn’t attempt to incorporate “failed policies from the past, like mandatory country of origin labeling.”
The “wait and see” approach to trade is starting to wear thin with cattlemen, particularly concerning beef trade with Japan. She testified that while Japan is still the No. 1 destination for U.S. beef, the 38.5% tariff is starting to encourage countries like Australia to swoop in and claim market share.
Ag labor needs immigration reform
The livestock and poultry industries require labor and much of that labor is supplied by immigrants.
In his prepared testimony Herring said the U.S. pork industry is facing a serious labor shortage that threatens animal care standards and adds to production costs that will be passed along to consumers in the grocery store. Simply put, the native-born workforce is aging, birth rates are falling and foreign-born workers are critical for the prosperity of rural America, he said.
“NPPC’s focus is on support for H-2A program expansion and to move oversight of this program from the Department of Labor to the USDA where livestock agriculture’s needs are better understood,” he said in his prepared remarks. Currently defined the H-2A visa program only applies to seasonal ag workers, but it’s the best option employers have until reform can be passed that can open up the program to year-round ag workers.
The American sheep industry is another livestock sector that depends on the H-2A visa. Steve Salmon, a sheep rancher in San Angelo, Texas, testified on behalf of the Texas Sheep and Goat Raisers Association and the American Sheep Industry Association.
“Sheep ranchers depend on the H-2A sheepherder program to help care for more than one-third of the ewes and labs in the United States,” he said in his prepared testimony. Since the 1950s the sheep industry has had to utilize the temporary visa programs in one form or another. But these temporary patches aren’t working for the industry year-round.
“Increased regulation with ambiguous policies and enforcement have made the H-2A sheepherder program very costly for employers,” he testified. “In the 2015 re-write of the sheepherder provisions, our program now constitutes over half of all pages of regulations governing the entire H-2A program, even though we are only a small percent of total H-2A employees in the United States.”
The turkey industry continues to suffer from a lack of access to workers, testified John Zimmerman, a turkey grower from Northfield, Minnesota, and board member of the National Turkey Federation.
“Most turkey plants are located in rural, low-unemployment areas,” he said in his prepared remarks. “To fully staff these plants, producers must recruit from outside of their local areas and in many instances must rely on immigrant labor. Existing guestworker programs target only seasonal, on-farm labor and non-agricultural manufacturing. We need workers in our plants year-round and we stand ready to work with any and all parties to achieve a workable system.”
Zimmerman added that while there’s no single bill that fixes everything, it’s time to “resolve the immigration debate for the good of rural America’s economy.”’
