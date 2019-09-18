For many, a stop by the Kansas Dairy Bar under the Kansas State Fair Grandstands is a tradition that transcends generations of fairgoers.
In the past several years the 89-year-old Dairy Bar has undergone a needed renovation. The Kansas Dairy Association, which operates the Dairy Bar for the dairy farmers of Kansas, put in added bench seating for customers to enjoy their ice cream cones and dairy treats. And then just in time for the 2018 state fair, the Dairy Bar itself saw a complete overhaul of its service space.
This year, though, marked the first year that fairgoers in Hutchinson were able to bypass standing in long lines to order their favorite cones online.
Kansas Dairy Executive Director Stephanie Eckroat said this first year of online ordering was a test of the system but that she was excited to be able to offer fairgoers this capability.
“We were the first to offer the ability to pay with a credit card on the fairgrounds,” she said. “This was just one more way to show that dairies are moving forward and that dairymen are progressive.
“(Customers) can go to ksdairybar.com and order their ice cream on their phones,” she explained. “The system sends them a text of which window they will pick their ice cream up.” As far Eckroat knew, the Dairy Bar would be the first vendor at the Kansas State Fair to offer online ordering.
“We got positive reactions, and there were a few kinks we need to work out for next year,” Eckroat said. For example, they were concerned that employees would be able to balance filling out online orders and walk-up orders in a timely fashion. But she said they were pleasantly surprised at the order fulfillment flow was smoother than they expected.
Also, she explained that since orders were filled as they came in and there wouldn’t be an ability to select a time for delivery, it was critical that fairgoers be in the Grandstands near the Dairy Bar before they ordered so that their ice cream wouldn’t melt before they got there.
Overall, though, the online ordering was a success, she said. One of the marketing tactics they were excited to roll out through the system was to send out coupons to customers for return visits to the Dairy Bar. The plan is to be able to reach out to Dairy Bar fans and repeat customers throughout the state fair next year.
In addition to the regular offerings of Kansas State University Call Hall ice cream and Highland Dairy ice cream flavors, the Dairy Bar once again offered a limited edition soft serve flavor for the fair—“Perfectly Peach.” This soft serve ice cream flavor was developed by Hildebrand Dairy and was voted on by the public as the flavor they’d like to see come to the fair.
“We typically sell 1,500 gallons of hard pack ice cream, or about 500 of those big tubs you see, and then roughly 500 gallons of soft serve,” Eckroat said. They sold out of the 60 gallons they’d reserved of the Perfectly Peach Flavor of the Fair on Thursday of the fair this year.
Eckroat said throughout the Kansas State Fair there are many opportunities for Kansas dairymen to share their message with families, from the milking parlor demonstrations that Southwest Dairy helps put on, to the dairy cows that occupy the K-State Veterinary Medicine Birthing Center, to cooking demonstrations at the Domestic Arts Building, to “Blossom” the cow at the AgriLand exhibit in the Pride of Kansas building.
For Kansas Dairy, the Kansas State Fair is a 10-day opportunity to show Kansans there are many options open to them to consume dairy and get their calcium and their nine essential minerals every day, Eckroat said.
Jennifer M. Latzke can be reached at 620-227-1807 or jlatzke@hpj.com.
