From crop inputs to seed costs, row crop farmers have to make every single penny count on their balance sheets.
The Fendt team from AGCO knows this and has an answer, the new Fendt 900 series tractor has been redesigned from the chassis up for the North American market.
“In Europe they have set 70-centimeter rows, which is wider than our 30-inch rows,” explained Mark Brewster, product specialist for tractors, seeding and tillage for Fendt. He spoke at the unveiling July 25 at Lang Diesel Inc., Garden City, Kansas.
“They had to narrow up the cab and other components so that it would perform the way farmers expect,” he said.
Fendt has an international reputation for quality and efficiency, and this model designed for the North American market is no exception. From the added connectivity to the technological advancements in the cab, to the special technology under the hood, the Fendt 900 series has the farmer’s needs in mind. And it all starts with the horsepower and torque available for groundwork.
“It’s one of the quietest, most fuel efficient tractors out there,” Brewster said. “We talk a lot about horsepower, but we do it a bit differently. We have a low rev engine, with only 1800 RPM maximum engine speed.” This Fendt iD low engine speed concept puts more torque at the farmer’s fingers.
“Horsepower gets you to the hill, torque gets you over the hill,” Brewster said. “We’ve proven in the field we can do more with less horsepower and more torque, and that adds up to real fuel economy savings.” He said he expects the 900 series to follow the example of its bigger brother 1000 series that has been out on the market for three years. The F1000 series, for example, has a max fuel consumption of 18 gallons per hour to 25 gallons per hour. Meanwhile, a comparative articulated tractor may use 35 to 40 gallons per hour.
“That benefits the farmer in real agronomic value,” he said. “The reduction of that fixed input costs saves money and helps a farmer upgrade equipment, buy more seed, even take a vacation.”
But, with the comfort built into the cab, the operator may not really need that vacation at the end of the workday.
“We match our engine load to the transmission speed, to get the most efficiency out of every drop of fuel,” Brewster said. “That means we also reduce the noise and heat in the cab. And we have an air ride cab and air ride, cooled seat. We have a touchscreen display that integrates our guidance system and you can see up to 3 different ISOBUS implements at the terminal and control them at that terminal.” That means no more cab filled with extraneous wires and boxes.
Farmers who are looking for more information about the Fendt 900 series tractor, or the other offerings that AGCO and Fendt are bringing to the North American market, should visit their local AGCO dealer.
Jennifer M. Latzke can be reached at 620-227-1807 or jlatzke@hpj.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.