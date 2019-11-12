Dean Foods Company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, announced in a press release Nov. 12 that it and its subsidiaries has initiated voluntary Chapter 11 reorganization proceedings in the Southern District of Texas. Dean Foods intends to use the process to protect and support its ongoing business operations and address debt and unfunded pension obligations while it works toward an orderly and efficient sale.
Dean Foods also announced it is engaged in advanced discussions with Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. regarding a potential sale of substantially all of its assets of the company.
“Dean Foods is operating in the ordinary course of business and remains focused on providing its customers with wholesome, great-tasting dairy products and the highest levels of quality, service and value,” according to the release. The company has received a commitment of approximately $850 million in debtor-in-possession financing from certain of its existing lenders, led by Rabobank.
Following court approval, the company expects to use the DIP financing, together with cash on hand and operating cash flows, to support its continued operation throughout this process, including payment of employee wages and benefits without interruption and payment to suppliers and vendors in full under normal terms for goods and services provided on or after the filing date.
"The actions we are announcing today are designed to enable us to continue serving our customers and operating as normal as we work toward the sale of our business," said Eric Beringause, who recently joined Dean Foods as president and CEO. "We have a strong operational footprint and distribution network, a robust portfolio of leading national brands and extensive private label capabilities, all supported by approximately 15,000 dedicated employees around the country. Despite our best efforts to make our business more agile and cost-efficient, we continue to be impacted by a challenging operating environment marked by continuing declines in consumer milk consumption. Importantly, we are continuing to provide customers with an uninterrupted supply of high-quality dairy products, as well as supporting our dairy suppliers and other partners."
Reports from Bloomberg and other news outlets are that Dean Foods lost quite a bit after its biggest customer, Walmart, Inc., built its own milk plant. Competition, rising prices of fluid milk and the trend in America to drink less cow milk and more nut milks or bottled water have all contributed to the problems.
Bloomberg also reported that Dean shares dropped 79% this year, with trading halted as stock markets opened. And its bonds, according to Bloomberg, were as little as 14.5 cents on the dollar, whereas in January 2018 the bonds were trading at full value.
According to the press release, Dean Foods is a leading food and beverage company and the largest processor and direct-to-store distributor of fresh fluid milk and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The Dean Foods portfolio includes DairyPure, the country's first and largest fresh, national white milk brand, and TruMoo, the leading national flavored milk brand. Dean Foods also has a joint venture with Organic Valley, distributing fresh organic products to local retailers. In all, Dean Foods has more than 50 national, regional and local dairy brands as well as private labels.
Jennifer M. Latzke can be reached at 620-227-1807 or jlatzke@hpj.com.
