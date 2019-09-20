The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Ag Statistics Service reported Sept. 19 that August milk production figures reflect a change in markets and the effects of recent trade policies on the U.S. dairy herd.
In the High Plains states, Colorado and Texas saw increased production of 4.6% each, based on more cows milking more per cow, while New Mexico saw a decline in production with fewer cows in the herd.
In the High Plains states:
• Colorado production rose 4.6%, based on more cows (187,000 head in 2019) milking slightly fewer pounds (2,200 pounds per cow average) for a total of 411 million pounds of production, up from 393 million pounds in August 2018.
• Texas production rose 4.6%, based on vastly more cows coming into production (565,000 head in August 2019) milking the same amount (2,035 pounds per cow average) for a total of 1.15 billion pounds of production, up from the 1.099 billion pounds in August 2018.
• South Dakota production rose 2.6%, based on more cows (123,000 head in August 2019) milking more (1,935 pounds per cow average) for a total of 238 million pounds of production, up from 232 million pounds in August 2018.
• Kansas production rose 1.9%, based on more cows (162,000 head in 2019) milking slightly more pounds (1,980 pounds per cow average) for a total of 321 million pounds of production, up from 315 million pounds in August 2018.
• New Mexico production dropped 1.6%, based on fewer cows (323,000 head in 2019) milking the same amount (2,100 pounds per cow average) for a total of 678 million pounds of production, down from 689 million pounds in August 2018.
Production in the 24 major dairy producing states, at 17.4 billion pounds, was an increase of 0.4% from last year. The revised July production total of 17.5 billion pounds was also up 0.4% from July 2018.
Production per cow in the 24 major dairy producing states average 1,986 pounds in August, up 18 pounds per cow from last year.
This rise in production occurred with fewer milk cows on the farm.
“The number of milk cows on farms in the 24 major states was 8.78 million head,” the report stated. “48,000 head fewer than August 2018 and 1,000 head less than July 2019.”
Historical dairy giants saw declines in production, such as Pennsylvania (-6%), Arizona (-6.1%), Utah (-3.5%) and Wisconsin (-0.5%). Meanwhile some dairy states are hanging in there with rising or stable production, such as California (+1.5%), Idaho (+2.9%), New York (+1.1%) and Vermont (no change).
The 24 major dairy producing states are: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.
The production story across 50 states is similar. Total milk production across the U.S. in August was 18.3 billion pounds, up 0.2% from August 2018. That’s an average of 1,962 pounds per cow, or 19 more pounds from August 2018. And, across the country, there were 71,000 fewer head of milk cows in August 2019, at 9.32 million head. That accounts for 2,000 head that went to market from the month before.
Virginia saw the sharpest production declines at 11.4% from last year. That’s just 74,000 head (down from 83,000 in 2018), milking an average 1,575 pounds per cow, for a total production of 117 million pounds (down from 132 million pounds in August 2018.)
Jennifer M. Latzke can be reached at 620-227-1807 or jlatzke@hpj.com.
