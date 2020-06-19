Precipitation in May is the biggest driver for grass production in Kansas, and from west to east, the state saw a large variance in rainfall levels, Kansas State Climatologist Mary Knapp said during a June 4 webinar hosted by Kansas State University.
“There's a very big gradient across the area,” she said. “Southeast Kansas has had so much rain that they're about ready to start building arks, and in the western parts of the state, it's been more amounts that are insults rather than actually any kind of productive rainfall.”
Some areas have had between nothing and 2 inches of rain in May. There are “really big departures” from normal in the western areas of the state. In the northcentral parts of Kansas, there’s drought creeping in, while western Kansas is worsening.
“It started to creep in to northcentral Kansas, and it was pushed back by the rains we had to end the month of May,” Knapp said.
She didn’t see much expansion in the drought update area in early June, and expects it to be “very likely that we will see more extensive areas of extreme drought in the southern parts of the state,” Knapp said.
“The reason that area has not worsened, because there's plenty of reports out from the producers out in the western parts of this state that conditions are very dire,” she said. “The various parameters that go into putting the drought monitor together include some modern short term signals that are still favorable given the rainfall or the moisture that they saw during the winter months, which is not a typically wet part of the year for them.”
Unfortunately, the winter moisture doesn’t do much to benefit any kind of grazing lands,” Knapp said. “We are working to have a better junction of what actual conditions are.”
As for the precipitation outlook, Knapp, as of June 4, was expecting rainfall in the next seven days through the next week to not be of much benefit.
“If you get a hundredth of an inch in western Kansas, and your evapotranspiration rate is around a half an inch, you're just digging your hole deeper,” she said. “Even in the eastern part of the state where you may see a half an inch here in Manhattan, we would expect to get about two tenths of an inch a day.”
And even if Manhattan, Kansas, were to get a half an inch for the week, it still wouldn’t help much. For southeast Kansas, the remnants of tropical storm Cristobal might get them even more precipitation, but Knapp thought it will be limited.
“Given the little amount of rain that’s expected, it's not surprising that the six- to 10- day outlook carries us through mid-June is for drier than normal statewide,” Knapp said. “Wet to our east, but again, much of the state seems to be drier than normal.”
Cooler than normal temperatures over that same time period will provide some relief for livestock, especially after the amount of stress they experienced during the last week of May and first week of June.
“But again, it's going to be rather short-lived,” Knapp said. “As we move into the June outlooks, the latest update for that is below normal precipitation across the state and above normal temperatures.”
Knapp sees the first half of June being drier than normal, and it would take quite a bit to overcome the deficits for a wet month.
“We've front loaded the temperature,” she said. “So not surprising that they're expecting it to be warmer than normal.”
When temperatures are noted to be above normal, it doesn’t indicate how intense those temps might be.
“It may only be a half a degree, it may be 10 degrees,” Knapp said. “It doesn’t really come into the extent of that warmth.”
For the summer outlook, predictions are still favoring wetter than normal periods for June, July and August—the three-month average. But that doesn’t necessarily mean each month will be wet. June could be dry, and August wet, counterbalancing the average.
For those producers relying on the weather to produce grass for grazing, she suggested two tools that could be of interest. The first, the animal comfort index from the Kansas Mesonet and second, Grass Cast. The animal comfort index gives an idea of how much stress livestock might be seeing with weather conditions, while the Grass Cast looks at grass production under different precipitation regimes.
“You can get a map, but what might be even more useful to producers is the graph that shows how that has varied over the last week,” Knapp said.
With Grass Cast a producer can use a variety of tools to determine their grass production levels at given rainfall intervals. For example, even if there’s above normal precipitation in an area—for instance, the southwest corner of Kansas—Knapp said, you’ve already lost about 5 to 15% of the normal productivity of the grass. And if it happens to be wetter than normal, there are losses in production too.
The Grass Cast doesn’t work very well for the eastern Flint Hills region, because they haven’t been able to calibrate the precipitation versus productivity for that particular range.
“I think it's more due to the longer root systems and the storage capacity in those Flint Hills regions,” Knapp said. “You can have lingering moisture available, even though the current conditions are on the dry side.”
One of the problems they’ve run into in the eastern side of Kansas on the predictor is it’s been cooler in April and May, and the cool season grasses haven’t been nearly as productive as they would in a normal year.
For more information about Grass Cast, visit https://grasscast.unl.edu/. To find the Kansas Mesonet, go to https://mesonet.k-state.edu/.
Kylene Scott can be reached at 620-227-1804 or kscott@hpj.com.
