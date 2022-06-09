A program that develops leaders for agriculture, business and rural communities recently celebrated its newest graduates at the same time it announced the next class of participants.
Jill Zimmerman, president of the Kansas Agricultural and Rural Leadership program, said 27 individuals of Class XV celebrated the completion of their advanced leadership development experience during the inaugural KARL Big Event June 4 in Manhattan.
Class XVI, announced the same day, includes 30 Kansans who will start the two-year experience later this year.
“KARL identifies, prepares, and connects aspiring leaders to positively impact Kansas agriculture and rural communities, and is part of the International Association of Program for Agriculture Leadership,” Zimmerman said. “KARL grows leaders who make a difference and go on to lead in agriculture, their businesses, communities and families.”
Since it was first delivered in 1989, more than 450 men and women have participated in KARL and are leaders and active volunteers in the agriculture industry and rural communities.
This is the first time KARL has had a combined event to celebrate the graduate fellows and announce the new class associates. Event speakers included American Countryside producer Andrew McCrea and Sen. Jerry Moran.
“On behalf of the board and all alumni of KARL, we offer our sincere congratulations to the Class XV Fellows for their accomplishment and we welcome KARL Class XVI Associates into the program,” said Doug Hofbauer, board chairman of the KARL program. “We look forward to their future work as leaders who make a difference on behalf of agriculture and rural Kansas.”
Each class experiences a two-year curriculum of 52 seminar days across the state of Kansas; a national study tour to Washington, D.C., and to the Gettysburg Leadership Experience at the historic battleground; a domestic study tour; and an international study tour.
Zimmerman said that members of Class XVI will travel to Spain for their international study tour.
The list of KARL Class XV Fellows (graduates), in alphabetical order by last name, includes:
- Kim Baldwin, McPherson
- J. Bebb, Mound Valley
- Leland Brown, Lenexa
- Allison Burenheide, Kansas City
- Darci Cain, Ellis
- Stewart Cauble, Liberal
- Amy Doane, Downs
- Jessica Ebert, Tescott
- Karly Frederick, Sterling
- Roy Frey, Sabetha
- Sean Gatewood, Topeka
- Kayla Jarvis, Phillipsburg
- Justin Kastner, Manhattan
- Leigh Ann Maurath, Oakley
- Kyler Millershaski, Lakin
- Jesse Muller, Liberty
- Jackie Mundt, Preston
- Andrew Ochampaugh, Russell
- Garrett Reiss, Saint George
- Kendra Riley, Dexter
- JR Robl, Lenexa
- Clay Schemm, Sharon Springs
- Anthony Seiler, Wichita
- Bob Tempel, Garden City
- Debra Teufel, Hutchinson
- Shawn Thiele, Manhattan
- Beth Weibert, Abilene
The list of KARL Class XVI associates includes:
- Luke Amend, Whitewater
- Ashley Beying
- Jamie Boggs, Buhler
- Carl Clawson, Plains
- Andrea Dietel, Madison
- Greg Doering, Manhattan
- Ryan Engle, Madison
- Travis Graber, Haven
- Jacob Harshberger, Dodge City
- Sara Hayden, Great Bend
- Sarah Henry, Randolph
- Megan Hobbs, Newton
- Wendy Hughes, Ellinwood
- Jeremy Johnson, Pittsburg
- Andrea Krauss, Russell
- Danielle Kaminski, Hays
- Kevin Logan, Hesston
- Mary Marsh, Manhattan
- Iryna McDonald, Hays
- Derick McGhee, Lenexa
- Nathan Miller, Benton
- Christa Milton, St. John
- Lindsey Ott, Overland Park
- Mark Palen, Beloit
- Nicholas Peters, Goessel
- Regan Reif, Great Bend
- Jennifer Smith, Lecompton
- Eli Svaty, Liberal
- Kari West, Girard
- Adam York, Manhattan
For more information about KARL, call Zimmerman at 785-532- 6300, email karl@ksu.edu or visit the KARL website at http://karlprogram.com.
