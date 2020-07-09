In a post on July 9, Kansas 4-H announced that the Kansas State Fair Board plans to meet July 13 to reconsider its plans for the state fair, currently scheduled for Sept. 11 to 20.
"Please be patient as we try to navigate the ever-changing circumstances. The Kansas 4-H program remains dedicated to maintaining safe and high quality educational exhibiting opportunities," the announcement said.
The board previously decided to hold the show as scheduled with some safety modifications, but since then multiple vendors have indicated they will not be participating in 2020.
Follow HPJ.com or visit www.kansasstatefair.com for more information as it becomes available.
