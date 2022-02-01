One of the most diversified, enthusiastic, hardest working, selfless servants to horses everywhere has been honored for her dedication.
Marty Bloomquist of the Dancing Star Ranch, Tecumseh, was presented the Bud Newell Award by the Kansas Horse Council.
During the KHC annual meeting in Lawrence, Kallie Emig, KHC president, surprised Bloomquist announcing the honor by telephone.
A dedicated KHC leader, Bloomquist was unable to attend the meeting yet obviously most pleased expressing heartfelt appreciation through airwaves.
“The Bud Newell Award is named after the founder of the Kansas Horse Council,” Emig said. “It is a prestigious annual honor for a member whose service to the Kansas equine industry has been outstanding.
“We are pleased to recognize someone who not only does what is expected but goes above and beyond,” Emig added. “Marty has brought a wealth of business, marketing and management experience to the KHC board.”
Bloomquist has contributed many years to horse activities. She is a horse owner, exhibitor, all-around equine enthusiast, and volunteer.
“What I am able to speak most highly about Marty is as a volunteer,” Emig said. “A volunteer is defined as a person who freely offers to take part in an enterprise or undertake a task.
While Bloomquist’s service to the horse industry is quite vast, Emig emphasized her work for the KHC.
However, according to Emig, Bloomquist’s most notable KHC contribution was her idea, creation and initiation of the Horsemanship Rewards Program. “It encourages KHC members to report quality time spent with their horses and get rewarded for it,” Emig explained.
A dedicated horse show competitor Bloomquist has personally won local, state, circuit, national and world champion awards. They include cutting horse, ranch riding, and assorted other Western events as well as English pleasure and equitation.
As a strong believer in continually improving horsemanship skills, Bloomquist gives riding lessons at her Dancing Star Ranch.
“There are no shortcuts to achieving good horsemanship,” Bloomquist said. “The journey takes time, patience and a constant quest for knowledge. It’s a fun and continual process.”
