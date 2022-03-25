Kansas Corn's Seed to STEM workshops for middle school and high school teachers will be offered in Salina and Topeka this summer. During the workshops teachers are introduced to the industry with labs focused on corn, biotechnology and ethanol. The workshop includes a farm and field visit, an industry dinner and a field trip to an ethanol plant.
The $500 worth of free lab resources are supplies that can be used for the labs that the teachers practiced during the workshop. Teachers who complete the full two days will become eligible for additional supplies and continued support from Kansas Corn STEM. Graduate credit will also be available at a cost to the participant.
This is a workshop you don’t want to miss. To apply by April 1, visit https://kscorn.com/s2sapplication/
The Kansas Corn STEM program is offering the Summer Scientist: Does Corn Need Light? lab to K-12 teachers. This kit is available to Kansas educators and volunteers who are leading summer education programs. The free supplies and resources are provided to help you teach your children about agriculture in a fun scientific way. Learn more and receive your free kit request by April 8 at https://kscorn.com/summer.
