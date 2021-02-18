The hot new trend in countertop cooking is the air fryer, and the Kansas Beef Council has a new recipe series seeking to elevate beef within the hottest cooking genre of 2021. KBC-produced and -photographed air fryer recipes have been seen over one million times in the first six weeks of the new year.
Air fryer appliances are top of mind for consumers and have skyrocketed in popularity during the end of 2020 and the start of 2021. According to market research conducted by NDP Group, nearly 40% of U.S. homes have an air fryer. Not only have consumers purchased air fryers, they also are actively searching for recipes on Google, social media and Pinterest.
Regarding the need for beef content in this genre, KBC chairman Tracy Thomas said, “Our staff noticed a dramatic uptick in search volume and the sheer amount of content being shared on social networks related to the air fryer. They also noticed beef was underrepresented in this space. KBC worked diligently to develop beef recipes that taste great and capitalized on the search trends.”
The recipe collections were published in mid-January of 2021 and, in approximately five weeks, have been seen over one million times and generated tens of thousands of website visits to bookmark the recipes.
The recipes can be seen on the Kansas Beef Council’s page at https://www.kansasbeef.org/air-fryer-recipes.
