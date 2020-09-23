Joplin Regional Stockyards, Carthage, Missouri, reported receipts of 5,679 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 21, compared to 6,975 head on Sept. 14 and 4,667 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were steady and the yearling steers were steady. The yearling heifers were steady to $3 higher with the increase on the 600-pound weights. The demand was moderate to good and the supply was moderate. The offering a mix of unweaned and weaned vaccinated calves, along with several yearlings. Dry conditions continue to persist in southwest Missouri, with the U.S. Drought monitor showing abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 47% steers, 45% was heifers and 8% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 47%.
