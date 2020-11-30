The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 8,612 head selling the week ending Nov. 12, compared to 2,883 head trading the previous week and 8,339 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes results from Russell, Bloomfield, Dunlap, Tama, Sheldon, Lamoni and Denison livestock markets. Compared to a week ago, Choice steers and heifers were selling $1.50 higher. Feeder steers 400 to 799 pounds were trading $1 to $9 higher. Feeder heifers from 450 to 749 pounds were selling $2 to $9 higher. Supply included: 75% feeder cattle (56% steers, 43% heifers, 1% bulls); 25% slaughter cattle (50% steers, 10% dairy steers, 35% heifers, 4% cows, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 55%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 305 lbs., 195.00, unweaned; 24 head, 351 to 399 lbs., 163.00 to 180.00 (170.18); 8 head, 355 lbs., 180.00, unweaned; 72 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 168.00 to 183.00 (176.41); 13 head, 409 to 434 lbs., 153.00 to 160.00 (156.87), unweaned; 96 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 154.50 to 179.00 (167.69); 64 head, 454 to 497 lbs., 149.00 to 168.00 (163.41), unweaned; 257 head, 503 to 549 lbs., 151.00 to 164.25 (160.21); 52 head, 518 to 541 lbs., 145.00 to 168.00 (158.33), unweaned; 313 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 143.00 to 161.00 (152.85); 115 head, 562 to 597 lbs., 136.50 to 153.00 (145.91), unweaned; 392 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 142.00 to 161.50 (151.05); 109 head, 601 to 644 lbs., 128.50 to 146.00 (134.79), unweaned; 424 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 132.50 to 152.25 (144.02); 6 head, 668 lbs., 136.00, fleshy; 68 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 131.25 to 146.00 (135.28), unweaned; 240 head, 702 to 746 lbs., 125.00 to 146.25 (140.10); 154 head, 759 to 786 lbs., 125.00 to 142.50 (136.33); 322 head, 801 to 841 lbs., 133.00 to 150.85 (143.94); 34 head, 851 to 894 lbs., 126.00 to 137.50 (132.39); 12 head, 952 to 956 lbs., 112.00 to 120.00 (118.67); 17 head, 1002 lbs., 123.50. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 3 head, 315 lbs., 525.00; 6 head, 366 to 388 lbs., 630.00 to 670.00 (649.42). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 387 to 393 lbs., 156.00 to 164.00 (159.97); 12 head, 381 to 393 lbs., 149.00 to 160.00 (157.25), unweaned; 6 head, 426 to 442 lbs., 132.50 to 164.00 (153.24); 43 head, 464 to 491 lbs., 140.00 to 162.50 (153.91); 29 head, 509 to 542 lbs., 138.00 to 149.50 (144.16); 16 head, 530 to 548 lbs., 137.00 to 143.00 (138.09), unweaned; 49 head, 559 to 597 lbs., 122.50 to 149.75 (143.31); 49 head, 605 to 635 lbs., 138.00 to 145.50 (142.66); 23 head, 650 to 672 lbs., 116.00 to 135.00 (127.35); 33 head, 657 to 693 lbs., 122.00 to 132.00 (126.69), unweaned; 7 head, 745 lbs., 135.00; 38 head, 788 to 795 lbs., 123.50 to 125.00 (124.76); 4 head, 804 lbs., 128.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 740 lbs., 115.00, unweaned. Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 336 lbs., 170.00; 14 head, 368 to 387 lbs., 150.00 to 170.00 (163.56); 5 lbs., 373 lbs., 149.00, unweaned; 82 head, 403 to 446 lbs., 147.00 to 166.00 (157.31); 14 head, 428 to 431 lbs., 147.00 to 156.00 (151.51), unweaned; 96 head, 452 to 496 lbs., 137.00 to 156.00 (149.57); 69 head, 451 to 488 lbs., 139.50 to 150.50 (147.70), unweaned; 238 head, 501 to 549 lbs., 137.50 to 151.00 (143.80); 78 head, 519 to 546 lbs., 139.00 to 149.50 (144.18), unweaned; 380 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 130.00 to 148.50 (139.75); 118 head, 558 to 594 lbs., 130.00 to 143.00 (134.83), unweaned; 212 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 124.50 to 148.50 (139.06); 7 head, 635 lbs., 125.00, fleshy; 69 head, 614 to 644 lbs., 117.00 to 138.00 (128.40), unweaned; 275 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 124.50 to 143.25 (132.06); 8 head, 682 lbs., 120.00, unweaned; 83 head, 705 to 739 lbs., 134.50 to 150.00 (136.94); 78 head, 709 lbs., 145.60, fancy; 6 head, 726 lbs., 120.00, fleshy; 27 head, 756 to 795 lbs., 120.50 to 130.00 (126.96); 143 head, 762 to 787 lbs., 140.35 to 143.75 (142.03), fancy; 62 head, 812 to 848 lbs., 117.00 to 124.75 (122.13); 4 head, 865 lbs., 115.00; 16 head, 928 to 942 lbs., 109.00 to 111.00 (110.51). Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 9 head, 303 to 338 lbs., 450.00 to 600.00 (545.51); 3 head, 388 lbs., 560.00; 4 head, 431 lbs., 575.00; 3 head, 468 lbs., 650.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 386 lbs., 137.00; 3 head, 428 lbs., 140.00; 73 head, 458 to 497 lbs., 121.00 to 143.00 (134.05); 11 head, 487 lbs., 134.00, unweaned; 21 head, 520 to 549 lbs., 123.00 to 135.00 (128.70); 17 head, 521 to 534 lbs., 124.00 to 132.00 (125.85), unweaned; 26 head, 563 to 596 lbs., 117.00 to 125.50 (124.13); 18 head, 556 to 591 lbs., 115.00 to 129.00 (122.26), unweaned; 23 head, 602 to 629 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.67); 9 head, 616 to 649 lbs., 116.00 to 120.00 (117.83), unweaned; 15 head, 650 to 688 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (118.30); 5 head, 681 lbs., 110.00, fleshy; 16 head, 739 to 744 lbs., 123.00 to 128.75 (127.31); 9 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 115.00 to 123.00 (117.87); 8 head, 794 lbs., 100.00, fleshy. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 670 lbs., 109.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 503 to 528 lbs., 132.00 to 137.50 (134.68); 2 head, 555 lbs., 105.00; 10 head, 625 to 630 lbs., 118.00 to 129.00 (124.58); 2 head, 673 lbs., 116.00; 2 head, 765 lbs., 109.00; 16 head, 821 to 841 lbs., 104.00 to 112.00 (107.55).
Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 696 head, 1100 to 1690 lbs., 102.00 to 111.75 (106.93), average; 66 head, 988 to 1388 lbs., 103.50 to 111.50 (107.25), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 114 head, 1115 to 1735 lbs., 92.00 to 104.00 (101.65), average; 48 head, 1085 to 1435 lbs., 96.00 to 101.25 (100.95), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 1080 to 1590 lbs., 86.50 to 97.00 (94.27), average; 31 head, 840 to 1300 lbs., 81.00 to 124.50 (105.25), average return to feed. Dairy Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 91 head, 1125 to 1681 lbs., 90.00 to 95.00 (91.83), average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 97 head, 1060 to 1640 lbs., 80.00 to 89.00 (87.47), average. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 1085 to 1610 lbs., 71.00 to 79.00 (75.39), average.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 456 head, 1074 to 1523 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (105.69), average; 9 head, 1500 to 1550 lbs., 95.00 to 103.00 (101.30), average heavy weight, 49 head, 633 to 1230 lbs., 101.00 to 111.00 (106.24), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 109 head, 1005 to 1525 lbs., 95.00 to 104.00 (100.33), average; 1 head, 1715 lbs., 81.00, average heavy weight; 12 head, 640 to 1300 lbs., 87.00 to 96.00 (91.06), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 1048 to 1513 lbs., 80.00 to 95.00 (91.62), average; 1 head, 1580 lbs., 71.00, average heavy weight; 12 head, 720 to 1260 lbs., 75.50 to 110.00 (85.83), average return to feed.
Slaughter cows: Premium White 65 to 75%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 1620 to 2005 lbs., 70.00 to 76.00 (71.80), average. Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 1300 to 1820 lbs., 60.00 to 69.00 (64.33), average. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 29 head, 1165 to 1700 lbs., 48.00 to 59.00 (53.61), average. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 1150 to 1520 lbs., 38.00 to 46.00 (43.02), average; 11 head, 755 to 1315 lbs., 20.00 to 35.00 (27.60), low.
Slaughter bulls: Frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 1368 to 2210 lbs., 65.00 to 80.00 (73.91), average; 2 head, 1485 to 1725 lbs., 53.00 to 56.00 (54.39), low. Frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 1105 to 1398 lbs., 73.00 to 80.50 (77.75), average return to feed.
