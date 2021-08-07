High Plains Journal writers and former writers were recognized during the recent Ag Media Summit in Kansas City, Missouri, as awards were presented by the Livestock Publications Council and American Agricultural Editors Association/Ag Communicators Network.
Four awards were presented by the Livestock Publications Council. Field Editor Kylene Scott was first in the Best of Bunch photography contest in the livestock category. She also received second in the Best Overall Blog category. Field Editor Lacey Newlin was third in the Commentary/Essay competition with “Burger King—the new enemy of beef producers.”
Former HPJ Associate Editor Jennifer M. Latzke was third in In-Depth Reporting with “Who’s watching the kids—rural communities and families struggle to find child care options.”
In the American Agricultural Editors Association/Ag Communications Network contest, Latzke received a third place in the Editorial/Opinion category with “Lack of child care makes the rural house of cards wobbly.” Martha Mintz, an occasional contributor to HPJ, received a second place for a Regular Column contribution of “Taking up the baton” and an honorable mention for Picture Story, Photo Sequence or Photo Essay for “Hillside harvest in the Palouse.” Those contributions were tied to HPJ’s All Aboard Wheat Harvest campaign.
Also recognized were two long-time former HPJ field editors. Larry Dreiling was recognized by AAEA with the Lifetime Achievement Award for 2020. Jennifer Carrico was honored for serving her last year o the LPC board. She was also on the AMS steering committee and was giving the Workhorse Award for her time spent leading the group.
HPJ award roundup
Best of the Bunch-Livestock
Photo by Kylene Scott.
It’s something that not many people acknowledge out loud, but rural economies are houses of cards built on agriculture and natural resources, …
Economic development directors and community leaders have raised the alarm for years about a checklist of infrastructure improvements that wil…
If Burger King’s latest advertising scheme was meant to villainize cattle raisers and cows as well as shame beef eaters, they are on the road to success. In a commercial, which has been floating around social media since July 14, Burger King features yodeling kids, but the tune is all wrong.
As Laura Haffner and her crew started the northern trek to the expansive dryland fields of my home state of Montana, this custom writer and ph…
