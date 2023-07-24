Jalepeno

Jalapeno peppers planted at the Oklahoma State University Student Farm in Stillwater are ripening with the colors and characteristics of other pepper varieties. (Photo by Mitchell Alcala, OSU Agriculture.) 

Many gardeners were surprised this summer when their jalapeno plants began producing an unidentified yellow pepper.

From Michigan to Oklahoma, Facebook gardening groups flooded with hundreds of posts about the unidentified peppers that vary in flavor and heat level. It’s become known nationwide as Peppergate or Jalapenogate.

