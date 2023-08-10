20230605_Mexican_White_Oak_MM_124.jpg

Mexican white oaks on the Texas A&M University campus illustrate how planting trees far enough apart helps them to have more cylindrical canopies and can help them survive drought or future water restrictions better. (Photo by Michael Miller, Texas A&M AgriLife.)

Most Texans are more than ready for an end to what seems like a never-ending heat wave. Your garden plants, trees and lawn most likely would echo that same sentiment if they could.

“Many of us are on water restrictions, meaning we can only water limited amounts,” said Larry Stein, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service horticultural specialist, Uvalde, and professor in the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Department of Horticultural Sciences. “If you don’t have enough water for your entire yard or garden, it’s best to concentrate on the most valuable plants in your landscape, which is probably your trees.”

