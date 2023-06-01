roses-yellow.jpg

Rose bushes may be susceptible to the bristly rose slug, which may make the leaves turn brown. (Photo courtesy of Kansas State University Research and Extension.)

It’s no secret that gardeners battle with insects in their flower gardens every year.

In rose gardens, the bristly rose slug can be a nemesis, often leaving gardeners confused as to why their roses have brown leaves. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said the slug has been feeding on rose leaves in different parts of Kansas, most prominently in the Kansas City area.

