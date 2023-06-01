Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
It’s no secret that gardeners battle with insects in their flower gardens every year.
In rose gardens, the bristly rose slug can be a nemesis, often leaving gardeners confused as to why their roses have brown leaves. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said the slug has been feeding on rose leaves in different parts of Kansas, most prominently in the Kansas City area.
Bristly rose slugs are larvae of rose sawflies. The sawflies lay their eggs by making tears in rose leaves and placing individual eggs. The larvae are a yellow-greenish color and have an orange head.
Upham said the slugs are covered in hairs that resemble bristles. The rose slugs typically overwinter as pupae, an inactive immature form of insect in between larva and adult. In Kansas, there is commonly one generation per year. Upham said that the larvae are about a half inch in size.
Upham said that the larvae leave a clear film after they consume the green layer of the leaf. The rose slugs eat the bottom side of rose leaves and leave the roses with a skeleton like appearance. After a while, they can carve notches into the margins in the leaves.
“This is known as window feeding. As the larvae mature, they make holes in the leaf and eventually may consume all of the leaf but the major veins.” Upham said.
No matter the size of infestation, Upham said there are multiple ways to successfully remove the insects from your roses.
One way to remove the rose slugs without harming the plant is to hand remove the insects and place them in a container with soapy water. Upham said one thing to keep in mind while picking out a treatment is that there are different solutions for the bristly rose slugs and true caterpillars.
“Since bristly rose slugs are not caterpillars,” Upham said, “BT, found in Dipel and Thuricide, will not be an effective treatment.”
Upham suggests a strong jet of water to remove the insects from the plant, making it very difficult for them to find the plant again. There are other treatments such as horticultural oils, insecticidal soap and spinosad that may also be effective.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.