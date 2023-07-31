grapevine.jpg
Harvesting grapes based on color only could leave a bitter taste in your mouth, says Kansas State University horticulture expert Cynthia Domenghini. (Photo courtesy of K-State Research and Extension.)

Waiting for grapes to ripen takes patience because the color matures before the fruit, said Kansas State University horticulture expert Cynthia Domenghini.

“Harvesting based on color alone will likely leave a bitter taste in your mouth as it takes several more weeks for the sugars to reach their peak and the tartness to subside,” Domenghini said.

