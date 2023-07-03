53013535829_e4202a1f05_o.jpeg

(Photo courtesy of University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.)

As summer moves along, the season is running according to plan for many Arkansas crops—including annual pest issues.

Extension specialists and county agents across Arkansas are seeing an increase in Helicoverpa zea, also known as the corn earworm, cotton bollworm or tomato fruitworm. But specialists say this influx is to be expected this time of year.

