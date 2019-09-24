By Cindy Williams
Kansas State University Research and Extension
Fall is almost here and gardeners may still have tomatoes to harvest. But once a frost or freeze occurs, those tomatoes should not be used for canning.
When tomato vines die, the acid level changes resulting in less acidic tomatoes. Even if recommended canning methods are used, these tomatoes will still be unsafe. The tomatoes can still be eaten fresh or frozen for later use.
Green tomatoes can be canned as a relish, salsa, or as regular tomatoes.
Do tomatoes need to be peeled before canning?
Yes, and it takes extra time. But it is important and time well spent for safely canned tomatoes.
According to the National Center for Home Food Preservation, “Most bacteria, yeasts, and molds are difficult to remove from food surfaces. Washing fresh food reduces their numbers only slightly. Peeling root crops, underground stem crops, and tomatoes reduces their numbers greatly. Blanching also helps, but the vital controls are the method of canning and making sure the recommended research-based process times found in the USDA’s Complete Guide to Home Canning are used.”
Easily peel tomatoes by dipping them in boiling water for 30 to 60 seconds or just until the skins split. Then dip in ice water, slip off the skins and remove cores.
