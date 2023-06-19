The Kansas Department of Agriculture is requesting public comment on a proposal to limit the number of Callery pear trees (Pyrus calleryana) that are planted in Kansas each year. This includes trees with the names of Bradford, Cleveland Select, Chanticleer, and others.
Because of this tree’s inherent invasiveness and its proven tendency to spread to areas outside of the landscapes in which is planted, KDA is seeking ideas on how to restrict the further introduction of these trees into the state, including a possible quarantine that would restrict new planting or movement of the Callery pear into and within the state of Kansas.
