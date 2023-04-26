Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
Attracting butterflies to the garden through plant selection has grown in popularity, said Kansas State University horticulture instructor Cynthia Domenghini. Knowing what species of plants butterflies prefer can help gardeners with their selections, she said.
Annual plants that attract butterflies include:
Ageratum
Cosmos
French marigold
Petunia
Verbena
Zinnia
“Group similar species of annuals together to create a planting more likely to attract butterflies,” Domenghini said. “Including a mix of annuals with varying bloom times can lengthen the butterfly season.”
Early blooming perennials that attract butterflies include:
Allium
Chives
Forget-me-not
Lilac
Mid-Season blooming perennials include:
Bee balm
Butterfly bush
Black-eyed Susan
Buttonbush
Butterfly weed
Daisy
Daylily
Gaillardia
Lavender
Lily
Mint
Phlox
Privet
Sunflower
Veronica
Late-Season blooming perennials include:
Aster
Glossy
Abelia
Sedum
“Other features you can incorporate in the garden to appeal to butterflies include areas of full sun. Butterflies are cold-blooded so they seek sunshine for warmth,” Domenghini said. “Shade is also necessary so they can escape from intense sun.”
Water is also important for butterflies and can be provided with a birdbath or water-filled saucer on the ground, Domenghini said.
Domenghini and her colleagues in K-State's Department of Horticulture and Natural Resources produce a weekly Horticulture Newsletter with tips for maintaining home landscapes and gardens. The newsletter is available to view online or can be delivered by email each week.
