snake-in-green-flora.jpg

Most snakes help to manage mice and rats, and are generally beneficial to an ecosystem, says Kansas State University fisheries and aquatics specialist Joe Gerken. (Photo courtesy of K-State Research and Extension.)

Snakes often get a bad rap around home properties, perhaps because of their sharp fangs and their scaly bodies, but a Kansas State University expert says snakes aren't always as mischievous as we think.

In fact, K-State fisheries and aquatics extension specialist Joe Gerken said snakes help the environment and are beneficial to the ecosystem.

