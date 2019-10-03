By Nell Reed
Oklahoma County Extension Master Gardener
Much of the October list of garden tasks is taken from the OSU Extension Publication, HLA-6408 Landscape Maintenance Schedule with additional information added. This maintenance schedule is a checklist which emphasizes prevention rather than remediation. Some of the topics mentioned below have individual fact sheets which are available at http://osufacts.okstate.edu.
Gardening
Plant spring-flowering bulbs now in well-drained soils with good sunlight. Planting depth is two times the bulb diameter. Dig and store tender bulbs and tubers in a cool dry place. Continue planting pansies, kale, cabbage, snapdragons and other cool-season annuals.
Trees
Container-grown shade trees and pines are most successfully planted in the fall. Broadleaf evergreens or bare-root-plants are best planted in the spring. For more information, see OSU Fact Sheet HL6414 Planting Trees and Shrubs.
Lawn
In mid-month, fertilize cool-season lawns. Seeding of cool season grasses for perennial lawns can continue through mid-October. Continue mowing cool-season lawns on a regular basis, even if warm-season grasses have quit growing. Remove leaves from cool-season grasses or mow with mulching mower. If you have excess leaves on your lawn, consider mulching them with a mulching mower rather than bagging them to go to a landfill. Some communities, such as Midwest City, have composting facilities which will accept yard waste including branches and leaves which they use to make compost. If you want to learn more about recycling yard waste, contact your county Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service office. The phone number for the Oklahoma City office is 713-1125. Ask for L-251 Mulching with Wood Chips, L-252 Leaf Composting, and L-253 Lawn Care Plan. These leaflets can also be found online by using the google search engine and simply typing in the numbers such as L-251, L-252 or L-253. For information about year-round care for your lawn and recommended fertilization programs, see OSU Fact Sheet HLA-6420 Lawn Management in Oklahoma.
Weed control
October is an excellent time to control broadleaf weeds in well established warm or cool-season lawns with a post-emergent broadleaf weed killer. DON’T apply to seedling fescue. Weeds in flower beds and around shrubs are best controlled by having a two-inch layer of mulch around them. A preemergent for beds can be used if needed. October or any other month is a good time to pull up any weeds you find so that they will not go to seed and cause you a problem next year.
Water gardens
Clean up marginal water garden plants after the first frost kills the tops. Place a net over the water garden to prevent leaves from falling in the water.
Vegetables
When using pesticides, verify that it is suitable for your plants.
Overall
Remove diseased plant material from the landscape to reduce disease problems next year.
