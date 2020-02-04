February is a great time to look ahead to Spring and get some tasks done while waiting for warm weather. Listed below are tasks that may need to be done along with references to fact sheets that contain helpful information. Fact sheets are available at http://osufacts.okstate.edu.
Lawn
Base fertilizer application on a soil test. Soil test instructions and cost are available at http://oces.okstate.edu/oklahoma/horticulture-1/Start%20With%20a%20Soil%20Sample.pdf.
A product containing glyphosate plus a broadleaf herbicide can be used on dormant Bermuda in January or February when temperatures are above 50 degrees F for winter weed control. (HLA-6421—Controlling Weeds in Home Lawns)
Pre-emergent crabgrass control chemicals can still be applied to cool and warm season turf grasses. Heed label cautions when using any weed killers near or in the root zone of desirable plantings. (HLA-6421—Controlling Weeds in Home Lawns)
Trees and shrubs
Fertilize ornamental, fruit, and nut trees and shrubs, annually. (HLA-6112—Fertilizing Shade and Ornamental Trees and Shrubs)
Many bare-rooted trees and shrubs should be planted in February or early-March. (HLA-6414—Planting Shade Trees and Shrubs)
Dormant oil can still be applied to control mites, galls, overwintering aphids, etc. (EPP-7306—Ornamental and Lawn Pest Control)
Spray peaches and nectarines with a fungicide for prevention of peach leaf curl before bud swell. (EPP-7319—Home Tree Fruit Production and Pest Management)
Place Nantucket pine tip moth pheromone traps by March 1.
Pruning
Finish pruning shade trees, summer flowering shrubs, and hedges. Spring blooming shrubs such as forsythia may be pruned immediately after flowering. (HLA-6409—Pruning Ornamental Trees and Shrubs)
Crape myrtles should be pruned while the plant is dormant (winter to early spring). Clemson Cooperative Extension has Factsheet HBIC 1009, CRAPE MYRTLE PRUNING, which contains information and illustrations of proper pruning techniques. They also have Factsheet HGIC 1023, CRAPE MYRTLE CULTIVARS, which lists the color and sizes of the various cultivars.
Roses are usually pruned after March 15, so they won’t leaf out too early and freeze. In warmer years it may be better to prune in late February if they are starting to leaf out, otherwise, the energy in those leafing branches will be lost.
Vegetables
Begin the vegetable garden with cool-season crops such as potatoes, onions, and radishes. (HLA-6004 – Oklahoma Garden Planning Guide)
