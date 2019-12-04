By Nell Reed
Oklahoma County Extension Master Gardener
In December, most of the necessary garden chores have been done, the Thanksgiving holiday has been celebrated and now our attention has turned to Christmas and all the preparation it takes. However, there are still a few things we can do to help our landscape in December.
Lawn
Continue mowing cool-season lawns on a regular basis. Remove leaves from cool-season grasses or mow with a mulching mower. Leaves can also be added to the compost pile. For more information about how to compost, pamphlet L-252, on Leaf Composting is available at www.oces.okstate.edu. Continue to control broadleaf weeds in well-established warm or cool-season lawns with a post-emergent broadleaf weed killer.
Trees and shrubs
If the soil is dry, irrigate all plantings at least 24 hours before hard-freezing weather. If you have newly planted shrubs and trees, make sure they receive regular watering for the first year which includes the winter months. If you are thinking about buying a fresh Christmas tree, the Oklahoma Christmas Tree Association website, www.lokchristmastrees.com, provides a list of farms in Oklahoma that sell trees. If you buy a tree and the stump has dried out, make a new cut when you get it home and place the tree in water.
Equipment and tools
Winterize your power equipment and clean up your tools so they will be ready to use in the Spring. Cornell Cooperative Extension has a Fact Sheet called Caring for Your Tools that has detailed information on caring for garden tools.
Indoor plants
Some of the most popular indoor plants for December are Amaryllis, Christmas cactus, poinsettias and narcissus. These plants can be found in garden centers and box stores. Paper white narcissus can be forced to bloom. Amaryllis will bloom during the Christmas season and can be planted outdoors to bloom again in the summer. For a Christmas cactus to rebloom, it must experience shorter days and cooler night temperatures of about 50 degrees for a prolonged period. If the cactus is moved outside for the summer and left through fall, this will happen naturally. Poinsettias come in many colors and will keep their color for long periods of time with the right conditions. They prefer 55 to 60 degrees at night but will tolerate higher temperatures.
Feed the birds
December is a good time to remember our feathered friends. Bird feeders can be cleaned by washing them in soapy water and rinsing them in a 10% bleach solution. An easy way to set up your feeders is to put some shepherd hooks in the ground in your yard where they are easily visible from inside, hang some squirrel-proof feeders filled with sunflower seeds or a mixture of seeds on the hooks. Water is also important tor birds, both to drink and to keep their feathers clean so that they will be better insulated against the cold. A bird bath de-icer placed in a bird bath on days when the temperature is below 32 degrees will provide drinking water for the birds. Your heater should shut off automatically when the temperature reaches 40 degrees. Keep the water and birdbath clean. Watching birds in your backyard on cold snowy days can be very enjoyable.
